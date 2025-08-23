Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 2 killed, several injured as LPG tanker catches fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

2 killed, several injured as LPG tanker catches fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar said two persons were brought dead to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital while 18 to 20 injured were admitted

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity of the Mandiala Adda area, said police | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Hoshiarpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two people died and several others were injured when an LPG tanker caught fire late Friday night on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road, officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity of the Mandiala Adda area, said police.

The incident took place around 10 pm, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik rushed to the spot and supervised rescue operations.

Jain said preliminary inquiry suggested that the tanker caught fire after colliding with another vehicle.

Also Read

solar energy

SAEL Industries signs 880 MW solar power PPAs in Gujarat, Punjab

Enforcement Directorate

ED searches Vuenow Infratech premises in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra

semiconductors chipmakers

Cabinet approves 4 new semiconductor projects with ₹4,600 crore investment

explosion, blast, Gujarat, factory

Two killed, 3 injured in blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab becomes first to empanel sign language experts under juvenile law

She said fire tenders and ambulances were immediately mobilised to the spot.

 

"The fire has largely been brought under control. A detailed assessment of the cause of the accident and the extent of damage will be made once the situation is fully stabilised," she added.

Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar said two persons were brought dead to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital while 18 to 20 injured were admitted.

"Five to six patients with serious burn injuries have been referred to another medical institute," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mizoram declares as India's first fully literate state, said CM Lalduhoma

PM to inaugurate Mizoram's 1st railway station at Sairang on Sept 13: CM

person with disability, PWD, disability

Tripura increases monthly disability allowance from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000

TikTok

TikTok ban not lifted amid reports of its website being accessible

ISRO, NASA, India space mission, NISAR

Datanomics: Hits and misses as India celebrates Space Day on August 23premium

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

WHO-WMO warn extreme heat threatens workers' health and global productivity

Topics : Punjab US Visas US visa indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon