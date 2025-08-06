Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two killed, 3 injured in blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali

Two killed, 3 injured in blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali

Senior officials of police and civil administration, including the sub-divisional magistrate, reached the spot to take stock of the situation

The incident took place at the unit located in the industrial area in phase-9 in Mohali | Representative Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two persons were killed and three injured in a blast in an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab's Mohali district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place at the unit located in the industrial area in phase-9 in Mohali.

Senior officials of police and civil administration, including the sub-divisional magistrate, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

An official said there are two casualties and three persons are severely injured.

The injured have been rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mohali.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

