2 pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna district

Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries. | Representative image

Press Trust of India Guna (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Two pilots were injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, a police official said.
The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.
Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries. They are out of danger and have been admitted to a hospital here, he said.
The plane arrived here a few days back for testing and maintenance, the official said.

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

