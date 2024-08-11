Community-led nutrition initiatives in rural India can empower women: Study

These community-led initiatives are part of a broader pattern observed in a recent study on diet diversity in rural India | Photo: Shutterstock

In the Pindwara village of Rajasthan, a grassroots-level initiative led by local women has transformed the community's approach to nutrition. The women, part of a self-help group, began cultivating kitchen gardens to ensure a steady supply of diverse and nutritious food for their families. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp These gardens now yield a variety of fruits and vegetables, contributing to a balanced diet and reducing the community's dependence on market-bought food items, which are often less nutritious. This initiative has not only improved health, but has also empowered women by giving them control over their family's nutrition.

Similarly, in the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh, a collective effort by local community leaders has revitalised traditional agricultural practices.

The community has reintroduced indigenous crops like millets and pulses, which are more resilient to the changing climate and require fewer resources to cultivate. These crops are rich in essential nutrients and have historically been part of the local diet.

The community's efforts have not only preserved these traditional foods, but also improved the nutritional status of the population, particularly children and women.

These community-led initiatives are part of a broader pattern observed in a recent study on diet diversity in rural India.

The qualitative study by NGO Vitamin Angels India and supported by UNICEF, conducted across several states, found that communities with strong local leadership and grassroots initiatives showed significant improvements in diet diversity and nutritional outcomes.

According to government data, about 17 per cent children in the age group of 0-5 years are underweight, while 36 per cent are stunted and six per cent wasted (too thin for their height, indicating acute malnutrition). Stunted, wasted and underweight are key indicators of malnutrition in children aged 0-5 years.

The research highlighted that while government programmes and interventions are essential, the involvement and initiative of the community are critical to the success and sustainability of these efforts.

One of the key findings of the study was that communities with active local participation in nutrition-related activities, such as kitchen gardening and the cultivation of traditional crops, had a higher intake of diverse and nutritious food.

The research, which employed a mix of focus group discussions, in-depth interviews, and home observations, reveals how collective and individual contexts -- ranging from socio-cultural norms to economic challenges -- ?influence dietary practices across different communities like the brick-kiln workers, fishers, salt pan workers among others.

This was particularly evident in regions where women played a central role in these initiatives. The study also noted that these communities were more resilient to food insecurity and were better able to cope with economic and environmental challenges.

For example, the study looked into the lives of salt pan workers in Jodhpur who prioritise their children's nutrition despite financial hardships. They ensure that their children never go hungry, even if it means offering biscuits or bread-milk.

It suggested that while government initiatives provide the necessary framework and resources, the real change happens when communities take ownership of these programmes and adapt them to their local contexts.

To enhance the effectiveness of nutritional interventions for pregnant women and children under five, several key recommendations emerge from the study.

First, there is a critical need to strengthen the role of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who are often the primary source of health information in many communities.

By providing these workers with advanced training that equips them to offer tailored advice based on the specific socio-cultural and economic contexts of the families they serve, the reach and impact of nutritional programmes can be significantly increased.

Subsidies for essential complementary foods are another vital measure to address the financial barriers that many families face. These subsidies would ensure that even in economically disadvantaged households, children receive the necessary nutrients during crucial developmental stages, the study recommended.

Additionally, promoting a blend of legacy knowledge with modern nutritional insights can lead to more culturally acceptable and effective practices.

Health education programmes that respect and incorporate local beliefs while introducing scientifically backed practices are likely to be more successful in achieving sustainable behavioral change.

Support for maternal health is also paramount. Implementing programmes that provide additional food or rest for pregnant women, particularly during the last trimester, can have a positive impact on both maternal and child health outcomes.

These programmes should be designed with an understanding of local familial structures and dynamics, ensuring that they are accessible and acceptable within the community.

Community-based nutritional programmes should be developed to emphasise the importance of child nutrition and encourage collective action. Workshops and informational sessions led by trusted community members or healthcare professionals can play a crucial role in disseminating knowledge and encouraging healthy practices.

Finally, improving access to fresh and nutritious food, particularly in remote or economically disadvantaged areas, is essential. This could involve initiatives such as creating community gardens, improving market access, or providing transportation subsidies to reach markets with a wider variety of foods.