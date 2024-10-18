Business Standard
2 satellites part of space docking experiment handed over to Isro

The satellites will be launched onboard the PSLV-C60 mission slated for a December launch and considered a stepping stone for future missions such as the Indian space station and Chandrayaan-4 mission

The satellites were handed over at ATL's facility at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies on Friday handed over two 400 kg class satellites to ISRO, which will be part of the Space Docking Experiment planned by the space agency later this year.

The satellites will be launched onboard the PSLV-C60 mission slated for a December launch and considered a stepping stone for future missions such as the Indian space station and Chandrayaan-4 mission that aims to bring lunar rock and soil samples back to earth.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket for the mission is also being built at a facility of Ananth Technologies Private Limited (ATL) in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

The satellites were handed over at ATL's facility at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru in the presence of M Shankaran, director of ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre.

"This achievement is a testament to ATL's vision and commitment towards India's space sector," said Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, chairman of ATL.

Pavuluri said ATL has been manufacturing electronic subsystems for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since 2000 and has been an integral part of every Indian space programme over the last two decades.

The project involved over 100 highly trained engineers and technicians, making it the most sophisticated satellite integration project undertaken by a private sector company in India to date, he said.

The company designs and manufactures solar panels for small satellites, which have been exported to international customers.

ATL is also performing integration services for ISRO's PSLV in Thiruvananthapuram. It has completed work on 10 PSLVs so far.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

