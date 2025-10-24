Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
2 suspected ISIS operatives plotting attack in Delhi mall, park arrested

2 suspected ISIS operatives plotting attack in Delhi mall, park arrested

The suspected ISIS operatives are both named Adnan -- one from Sadiq Nagar in Delhi and the other from Bhopal, a senior police officer said

The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Delhi Police has arrested two suspected ISIS operatives who were allegedly planning a terror strike in a high-footfall area of the national capital, including a mall in south Delhi and a public park, on Diwali, an official said on Friday.

The suspected ISIS operatives are both named Adnan -- one from Sadiq Nagar in Delhi and the other from Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

"The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi," he said.

Police recovered incriminating material from their possession, including a video in which they are taking a "vow of allegiance" for ISIS and photos of places they were planning a carry out a blast in Delhi.

 

A watch they were using to make a timer for an IED, and photos of places they were going to procure the necessary material for making the IED were also seized, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha, addressing a press conference.

He said that they had done a recce of places in Delhi where they were planning an attack, which included a mall in south Delhi and a public park.

First, one operative was arrested from Sadiq Nagar on October 16 and later another was arrested from Bhopal.

Bhopal-resident Adnan was also arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police after he had allegedly threatened an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official on social media for doing a survey of Gyanvapi mosque.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," the officer said.

The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain their network and the extent of their plans, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Terrorsim Terrorist attack

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

