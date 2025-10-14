Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fatal road accidents in Delhi drop 2.9%, deaths fall 2.5% till September

Fatal road accidents in Delhi drop 2.9%, deaths fall 2.5% till September

The data compiled by the Delhi Traffic Police shows that deaths due to road crashes reduced from 1,178 in 2024 to 1,149 in 2025 till September

accident

The Delhi Traffic Police's Crash Research Cell plays a central role in analysing road crash data, identifying blackspots, and recommending engineering improvements. The engineering cell visits these identified sites to suggest design upgrades and cor

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fatal road accident in the national capital have declined by 2.9 per cent and deaths due such crashed have also reduced by 2.5 per cent till September, as compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data shared by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. 
The data compiled by the Delhi Traffic Police shows that deaths due to road crashes reduced from 1,178 in 2024 to 1,149 in 2025 till September, while fatal crashes declined from 1,148 to 1,115 during the same period. 
"This continued reduction in road crash deaths is the result of analysing high-risk locations, addressing road engineering gaps, and implementing preventive measures in collaboration with other civic agencies," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Management) Ajay Chaudhry said. 
 
He added that the shift in terminology from "accidents" to "crashes" in the annual report signifies a change in mindset -- treating such incidents as preventable rather than inevitable. 
"This change has empowered the government to be more proactive in saving lives through data-driven interventions and targeted programs," Chaudhry said. 

Also Read

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Cough syrup deaths: Delhi govt bans sale and distribution of Coldrif

Crackers

SC allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali under strict rules

nightlife

Can Delhi stay awake? Govt move to revive the city's sleepy nightlifepremium

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro to begin early operations on Oct 12 for Vedanta half-marathon

electric vehicle

Delhi govt may double two-wheeler EV subsidies in upcoming policy

The Delhi Traffic Police's Crash Research Cell plays a central role in analysing road crash data, identifying blackspots, and recommending engineering improvements. The engineering cell visits these identified sites to suggest design upgrades and corrective measures. 
In 2025, the traffic police identified 143 high-risk locations across the national capital and recommended measures such as improved road geometry, better signage, and repairs to ensure smoother and safer movement for all road users. 
The officer said that traffic personnel also actively participate in District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meetings, chaired by district administrations, to coordinate with other government departments and implement location-specific safety improvements  .
"As part of its ongoing road safety initiatives, the traffic police recommended speed-calming interventions at more than 30 identified spots near schools, colleges, and hospitals. These include the installation of speed breakers, redesigning roundabouts, and improving pedestrian crossings to reduce risks to vulnerable road users," Chaudhary added. 
In addition, more than 3,600 traffic personnel have undergone specialised training in speed management and enforcement techniques, conducted by road safety experts. Regular refresher sessions are being organised to ensure personnel remain updated on modern enforcement and crash-prevention practices. 
"A special training session was also conducted for the crash research team in partnership with data experts to map high-risk corridors across Delhi," said the Special Commissioner.

More From This Section

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

'Digital ghost in his own will': Karisma Kapoor's kids tell court

Sahara India Pariwar

SC to decide if Sahara properties will be sold piecemeal or in one go

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi-NCR AQI hits 211, CAQM enforces GRAP Stage-I pollution curbs

Haryana Police, Gurugram Police, Gurgaon Police

Another Haryana cop dies by suicide, claims corruption by IPS Y Puran Kumar

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Delhi Police bust China-linked ₹50 lakh investment fraud, 1 arrested

Topics : Delhi road accident Delhi Police Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon