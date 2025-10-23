Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
4 wanted 'Sigma Gang' members killed in police encounter in Delhi's Rohini

Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak, and Aman Thakur, wanted in multiple murders and extortion cases, were shot dead in a joint police operation in Delhi's Rohini area

Delhi Police inspect the site in Rohini following a shootout that killed four members of Bihar’s Sigma Gang, including kingpin Ranjan Pathak.

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Four wanted criminals allegedly involved in several murder cases in Bihar were shot dead during a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Delhi’s Rohini area, officials said. The men were part of the notorious Sigma Gang and were reportedly plotting a major conspiracy ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, NDTV reported. 
The encounter occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the joint team launched an operation to locate the suspects, who had been hiding in Delhi for several days, a senior police officer said.
 
Police identify killed gang members 
The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Pathak, Vimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak, and Aman Thakur – all residents of Bihar – and were wanted in multiple cases of murder and extortion, PTI reported, citing police sources.
 
The shootout reportedly began when the police intercepted the suspects, who opened fire in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated, injuring all four men. They were taken to a hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them dead.

Ranjan Pathak led crime network 
Ranjan Pathak, the alleged leader of the gang, headed an organised criminal network operating across parts of Bihar and neighbouring states, PTI reported. A reward of ₹25,000 had been announced for his capture. He was wanted in eight criminal cases, including five high-profile murders in Bihar’s Sitamarhi and adjoining districts.
Pathak had been openly challenging the police through social media posts and audio messages, according to NDTV's report. A recently recovered audio clip allegedly revealed details of a major conspiracy being planned by the gang ahead of the Bihar elections.
 
Forensic teams examine site 
The Sigma Gang had been active for nearly seven years and was regrouping in Delhi to avoid police crackdowns in Bihar. Delhi Police had been tracking their movement for several days before launching the operation.
 
Following the encounter, the area was sealed, and forensic teams arrived to collect evidence from the scene. An investigation is underway to trace the gang’s wider network and identify potential links to other criminal groups.   
First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

