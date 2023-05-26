close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

2023 monsoon to be 'normal; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

Probability of normal rainfall June to September is 43%, says state forecaster

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
IMD

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

June-to-September monsoon rains are expected to be below normal over most parts of northwest India that form the grain bowls of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
The rains will be 'normal' over all remaining parts of India, including the main rain-fed dependent zones, said IMD in its second forecast for the 2023 southwest monsoon season.

The rains' impact would be on agriculture as much of northwest India is irrigated, particularly in the major paddy-growing states of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. The IMD reiterated its April forecast of overall monsoon rains being normal at 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).
The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus four percent. The LPA of June to September rains for the period 1971-2020 is 87 centimeters.

IMD said the probability of normal rainfall during the June-to-September period is 43 per cent, while that of above-normal rainfall is 11 per cent.
The probability of below-normal and deficient rainfall is 25 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

Journey of the old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today

Travel to India proved productive for Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari


The IMD also said that southwest monsoon over the 'monsoon convergence zone', or the rainfed-regions of India, is expected to be normal at 96-106 per cent of the LPA.
This should come as a relief to policy makers and agriculturists as the region grows bulk of pulses and oilseeds during the kharif season.

"The monsoon will remain normal to above normal over south peninsular India, some areas of East Central India and also North-East India while it might remain below normal over North-West India, adjoining west Central India," said IMD.
The department said that there is a 90 per cent chance of the El Nino weather pattern developing in the 2023 monsoon season.

For June, the IMD said that rainfall across the country will be 'below normal' at 92 per cent of the LPA. The LPA of June month rainfall—the average of rains between 1971 and 2020—is 165.44 millimetres.
The June rains will be below normal over most parts of the country and above normal in southern India.

The IMD said that conditions are becoming favourable for progress of southwest monsoon over the Arabian Sea and it is hopeful that the onset will be as forecasted earlier.
"A cyclone has developed over the Arabian Sea around May 29 that could strengthen monsoon flow," said IMD. It hoped that onset could even be ahead of its forecast date due to the push from the cyclone. 
Topics : IMD Indian monsoon rains

First Published: May 26 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

2023 monsoon to be 'normal; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

Imran Khan
2 min read

Journey of the old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927

Parliament
5 min read

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Shailesh Chandra
6 min read

Domestic steel demand to grow 7.5% in FY24: Indian Steel Association

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
3 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon