2023 monsoon to be 'normal; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD



The rains will be 'normal' over all remaining parts of India, including the main rain-fed dependent zones, said IMD in its second forecast for the 2023 southwest monsoon season. June-to-September monsoon rains are expected to be below normal over most parts of northwest India that form the grain bowls of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.



The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus four percent. The LPA of June to September rains for the period 1971-2020 is 87 centimeters. The rains' impact would be on agriculture as much of northwest India is irrigated, particularly in the major paddy-growing states of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. The IMD reiterated its April forecast of overall monsoon rains being normal at 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).



The probability of below-normal and deficient rainfall is 25 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. IMD said the probability of normal rainfall during the June-to-September period is 43 per cent, while that of above-normal rainfall is 11 per cent.

Also Read IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body Journey of the old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927 Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today Travel to India proved productive for Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari



This should come as a relief to policy makers and agriculturists as the region grows bulk of pulses and oilseeds during the kharif season. The IMD also said that southwest monsoon over the 'monsoon convergence zone', or the rainfed-regions of India, is expected to be normal at 96-106 per cent of the LPA.



The department said that there is a 90 per cent chance of the El Nino weather pattern developing in the 2023 monsoon season. "The monsoon will remain normal to above normal over south peninsular India, some areas of East Central India and also North-East India while it might remain below normal over North-West India, adjoining west Central India," said IMD.



The June rains will be below normal over most parts of the country and above normal in southern India. For June, the IMD said that rainfall across the country will be 'below normal' at 92 per cent of the LPA. The LPA of June month rainfall—the average of rains between 1971 and 2020—is 165.44 millimetres.