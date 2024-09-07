29 people dead in Telangana due to heavy rains, floods: State chief secy

Twenty nine people lost their lives in the recent heavy rains and flooding in Telangana, a top official said.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said 29 of the 33 districts in the state have been declared as flood-hit on the basis of rainfall recorded between August 31 and September 3.

She said Rs 3crore each is being released to the flood-hit districts to carry out relief works.

The senior official, who held a teleconference with district Collectors, asked them to submit detailed reports on the losses caused by the heavy rain and flood before Monday afternoon.