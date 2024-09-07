Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow, 10 rescued, several trapped

A three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, trapping around a dozen people under the rubble, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner, ten people were injured in the incident. They were rescued and sent to the hospital.









So far, 4 people have been evacuated in the incident. #WATCH | Lucknow building collapse | Rescue operations to evacuate the trapped people are underway. Fire Department and NDRF teams are at the spot. The evacuated people are being sent to the hospital.So far, 4 people have been evacuated in the incident. pic.twitter.com/gN3GWrAQ4X September 7, 2024

Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building, police said.

Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown, officials said.