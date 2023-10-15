3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi at 4.08 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Faridabad in Haryana at 4.08 pm on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
It said the epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of Faridabad and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi.
The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)