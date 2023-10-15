close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi at 4.08 pm

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture

Earthquake in Japan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Faridabad in Haryana at 4.08 pm on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
It said the epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of Faridabad and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi.
The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi-NCR hit by summer ozone crisis once again, shows CSE analysis

Adore Group buys 5.5 acre land in Faridabad for Rs 600 cr housing project

Nuh Clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region, trigger panic among residents

5 earthquakes hit Jammu region in a day, educational institutes shut

PM Modi urges Amitabh Bachchan to visit Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity

SC to hear Cong leader Pawan Khera's plea against HC order on Monday

EAM Jaishankar in Vietnam for visit, to co-chair 18th Joint Commission meet

Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert in 4 districts, landslides reported

Shinde orders probe into Samruddhi Expressway accident, announces ex-gratia

Topics : Faridabad earthquakes Delhi-NCR Delhi

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, ENG vs AFG LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon