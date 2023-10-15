close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert in 4 districts, landslides reported

The Technopark colony in Kazhakootam, a suburban area in the district, saw water entering homes leading to people being evacuated from homes, as per the visuals

Heavy Rainfall

Visuals also showed cars almost submerged while rescuers evacuated people from homes in inflatable boats to camps in some parts of Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As heavy rains continued to batter Kerala, landslides and flooding were reported from many parts of the state, especially its southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram, which was severely affected by waterlogging in several areas on Sunday.
According to visuals shown on TV channels, the heavy rains since Saturday led to waterlogging and flooding of streets, roads and low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram district.
The Technopark colony in Kazhakootam, a suburban area in the district, saw water entering homes leading to people being evacuated from homes, as per the visuals.
Water entered hundreds of homes in the district and in some areas there were also incidents of landslides, according to the visuals.
Visuals also showed cars almost submerged while rescuers evacuated people from homes in inflatable boats to camps in some parts of Thiruvananthapuram.
State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who visited the flooded areas, said in a Facebook post that the rains since the previous night have created an unusual situation in the city of Thiruvananthapuram.
He said there was waterlogging in many places and the non-receding of the rising sea water has also aggravated the situation.
The minister said the district administration was conducting relief operations on a wartime basis and all kinds of the aid and assistance would be provided to those affected.
State Revenue Minister K Rajan also visited some of the flood affected areas, according to his Facebook post.
After a ministerial level meeting was held, Sivankutty, at a press briefing, said many parts of Thiruvananthapuram, especially the capital city, have been seriously affected by floods and waterlogging.
Rajan said that over 100 mm of rainfall was received in the capital city and nearly double that in the area around the international airport since Saturday night.
"It is one of the major reasons for the waterlogging and flooding," he said.
The minister said that his cabinet colleagues -- state Transport Minister Antony Raju and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil -- were also monitoring the situation and concerned government officials have been asked to report for duty.

Also Read

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Himachal rains: 8 houses collapse in Shimla landslide, 2 feared trapped

Heavy rain triggers landslide on NH-6 connecting Mizoram with rest of India

Shinde orders probe into Samruddhi Expressway accident, announces ex-gratia

Eight including two children killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu: Police

PM Modi expresses grief over Sambhajinagar accident, announces ex-gratia

Yokohama bets on local production for sustainable business in India

Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in tragic road accident in Maharashtra

Additionally, 17 relief camps have been operationalised in the district and 572 people are presently sheltered there, he said.
"Though the situation is under control, more water needs to recede..," he added.
Many residents of the district and the state capital told channels that even in the 2018 floods, such a situation was not seen.
"The flooding and water entering homes began post midnight suddenly. It was unexpected," a resident said.
Waterlogging of roads and water entering homes were also reported from various parts of Ernakulam district on Saturday.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in four -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha -- and yellow alert in 8 districts of the state for the day.
The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in many places in the state in the coming days.
It issued an orange alert in four districts and yellow alert in the remainder of the districts of the state for Monday.
An orange alert means very heavy rain from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : heavy rains Kerala landslide

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK LiveGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitIndia vs Pakistan World Cup encountersOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon