Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

3 deaths, 300 fresh Covid cases in Kerala; active cases in state at 2,341

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 211

Covid test

The total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,414 till date

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala reported 300 fresh Covid-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Thursday.
Of the 358 Covidinfections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 300 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 2,341, as per the Ministry website.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With the three deaths reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,059.
The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 211. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,414 till date.
On Tuesday, state Health Minister Veena George said that despite the increase in Covidcases in Kerala, there was nothing to be concerned about as the hospitals were well-prepared to handle the virus infection.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

21 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 found in 3 states: NITI Aayog

India records 614 new coronavirus infections, active cases at 2,311

JN.1 detected in Kerala: All you need to know about the Covid variant

Winter Session: 3 new Bills to replace criminal laws to be placed before RS

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to Afghan people: Kamboj tells UNSC

LIVE: Three deaths, 300 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in Kerala

Viksit Bharat Yatra signifies PM's resolve for all-round development: Sinha

Bengal to continue Covid surveillance activity, no cases so far: Official

Topics : Coronavirus Kerala govt Coronavirus Tests corona

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon