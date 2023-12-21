LIVE: 'This action is inappropriate' says Sachin Pilot on suspension of MPs

NDRF personnel distribute relief material in the flood-affected area of Tamil Nadu

Viksit Bharat Yatra signifies PM's resolve for all-round development, says J-K LG Manoj Sinha "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a resolve and guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the dreams of common man. It has a pivotal role in bringing transformation in the lives of people by ensuring that all the benefits reach citizens and to bring holistic, inclusive development in rural and urban areas," the Lt Governor said. The Lt Governor joined the yatra, which aims to spread the word about the central government's flagship schemes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Udhampur district on 20 December, 2023.

Donald Trump urges Supreme Court to put off hearing case on immunity claim Media reports suggest that former US President Donald Trump has urged the Supreme Court to reject federal prosecutors' request to immediately review his claim that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump's brief said the question should be "resolved in a cautious, deliberative manner, not at breakneck speed."

UNSC again delays vote on Gaza aid resolution amid talks to avoid US veto After days of intense negotiations, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) today delayed the vote on a resolution calling for more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, as per media reports. The resolution, which also called for a suspension in fighting, has been delayed for the third time this week, as US President Joe Biden said the US' support for the resolution remains to be unresolved.