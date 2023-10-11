close
Sensex (0.60%)
66478.63 + 399.27
Nifty (0.65%)
19817.80 + 127.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.37%)
5960.10 + 80.65
Nifty Midcap (1.02%)
40696.25 + 410.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44514.65 + 154.50
Heatmap

4 Andhra Pradesh women stranded in Israel are safe: APNRT society

APNRTS chief executive noted that Telugu speaking people from the southern state are in safe places and following the instructions of the Israeli government

Israel-Hamas war, Israel-Palestine war

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), a government entity, said it was in touch with four woman migrants from the state, who are currently stranded in war-torn Israel.
APNRTS chief executive P. Hemalatha Rani said they are currently in a safe place in Kiryat Onu in the country, which is waging a war against Palestinian armed group Hamas.
APNRTS' 24/7 helpline is in continuous contact with the four women migrants from Andhra Pradesh, updating them with the latest information and instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassy of India. Shared with them the advisory released by EOI, Israel, Rani told PTI on Tuesday.
She noted that Telugu speaking people from the southern state are in safe places and following the instructions of the Israeli government.
APNRTS is prepared for emergency repatriations of Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh in Israel if need arises.
She said the NRT society is closely monitoring the international and local media on the current developments in the Jewish state and the prevailing situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

Blinken to travel to Israel in display of US solidarity after Hamas attacks

Hamas attack is unadulterated evil unleashed on the world: US president

Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery, mortar amid Hamas attack

Israel-Hamas conflict may end up helping Russia in war against Ukraine

Minor's sexual assault: Bail denied to children of suspended Delhi officer

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Man held for sending email threatening attack on Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

AAP blames non-payment of wages to bus marshals, volunteers on GNCTD Act

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Israel-Palestine Hamas

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITCS Q2 previewGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon