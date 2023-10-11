Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen

One of India's most wanted terrorists, Shahid Latif, believed to be the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot, as reported by India Today.

Latif was sought by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) for a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

He was a pivotal member of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the 2016 assault on the Air Force base in Pathankot. In 1996, Latif was arrested in Jammu in connection with narcotics and terrorism-related activities.

On January 2, 2016, a heavily armed group of Islamic militants attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, which falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. The ensuing gun battle lasted until January 5, resulting in the deaths of four attackers, seven security personnel, and one civilian.