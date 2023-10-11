close
Sensex (0.64%)
66499.56 + 420.20
Nifty (0.60%)
19808.40 + 118.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.32%)
5957.30 + 77.85
Nifty Midcap (0.94%)
40662.60 + 377.10
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
44496.90 + 136.75
Heatmap

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Shahid Latif was wanted by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case

A Security forces jawan guards inside the Pathankot Air Force base after the end of the military operation against militants on Tuesday. PTI Photo

A Security forces jawan guards inside the Pathankot Air Force base after the end of the military operation against militants. PTI Photo

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One of India's most wanted terrorists, Shahid Latif, believed to be the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Sialkot, as reported by India Today.

Latif was sought by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) for a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

He was a pivotal member of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the 2016 assault on the Air Force base in Pathankot. In 1996, Latif was arrested in Jammu in connection with narcotics and terrorism-related activities.

On January 2, 2016, a heavily armed group of Islamic militants attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, which falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. The ensuing gun battle lasted until January 5, resulting in the deaths of four attackers, seven security personnel, and one civilian.

Also Read

Sukha Duneke, who featured on NIA's list, shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg

Major terror plot averted in Bengaluru, 5 suspects arrested with explosives

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Man held for sending email threatening attack on Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

AAP blames non-payment of wages to bus marshals, volunteers on GNCTD Act

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Topics : pathankot attack Pathankot Terror Attack JeM terrorists terrorist attacks Today News

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITCS Q2 previewGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG Playing 11

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon