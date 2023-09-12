Confirmation

4 dead as landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway: Police

A rescue operation was immediately launched by local volunteers and police, officials said, adding all four bodies were retrieved from the mangled remains of the truck

Around six cattle, which were being transported in the truck for domestic use, also perished in the accident, they said | Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India Banihal/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 9:39 AM IST
Four people were killed when their truck plunged into a deep gorge after being hit by a landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway early Tuesday, police said.
Due to the landslide that hit the highway near Sherbibi in Ramban district at around 5 am, vehicular movement was suspended, they said.
A police official said the truck was headed to Srinagar from Jammu.
A rescue operation was immediately launched by local volunteers and police, officials said, adding all four bodies were retrieved from the mangled remains of the truck.
Officials identified the deceased as truck driver Mohd Afzal Garoo (42), his brother Altaf Garoo (36) of Kulgam, Irfan Ahmed (33) and his brother Showkat Ahmad (29) of Anantnag.
Around six cattle, which were being transported in the truck for domestic use, also perished in the accident, they said.

The landslide blocked the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, and efforts are on to make it traffic-worthy, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir National Highway landslide Death toll

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

