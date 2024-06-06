4th case in June: Fire erupts after AC unit bursts into flame in Ghaziabad

An air conditioner (AC) unit, on Thursday, burst into flames in a two-storey building in Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

On receiving the information, two fire tenders rushed to the residential society in Sector 1 in Vasundhara. A fire officer said the fire erupted after an air conditioner unit exploded.



Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar said, “Today around 5:30 am, the Vaishali Fire Station received information that a fire broke out at a two-storey building in Vasundhara. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out because the AC unit exploded. The fire was doused in an hour and no casualties were reported.”



#WATCH | Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer says, " Today around 5:30 am, Vaishali Fire station received information that a fire broke out at a 2-storey building in Vasundhara. 2 fire tenders were rushed to the spot...the fire broke out because the AC unit exploded. Fire was doused… pic.twitter.com/pZjWIE5vcF June 6, 2024

The AC, installed on the first floor of the building, went up in flames and the fire soon reached the second floor. As a precautionary measure, cooking gas connection was cut off by the authorities to avert further damage.

The fire officer further said, “The fire unit took immediate action and saved the nearby houses as well. Some items were burnt in the fire and due to the heat from the fire, some items kept in the house melted and got spoiled. However, there has been no loss of life in this fire.”



Amid the recent heatwave conditions in India, incidents of fires have been reported across the country, especially northern India.

AC blast in Noida on June 3

A short circuit in an air conditioning system of a private company in Noida started a fire on Monday. Due to the fire, an LPG cylinder on the building's third floor exploded while the firefighting operation was on.

Chief Fire Officer Kumar said no civilian or firefighter suffered any injuries and both fires were doused safely.

The fire broke out on the ground and second floors of garment manufacturing company KM Leasing Ltd located in Noida’s Sector 10.

Kumar said while the firefighters were dousing the fire due to the AC blast, an LPG cylinder on the third floor of the building exploded, spreading fire on that floor too.

Fire in Noida’s Sector 63 on June 1

In a similar incident, a fire broke out in an IT company in Noida's Sector 63 on June 1 due to a blast in the indoor unit of an air conditioner.



CFO Choubey said no person suffered any injuries in the fire that broke out on the second floor of the Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

“When the fire service unit was alerted about the blaze, six water tenders were immediately sent to the spot. Additionally, four more vehicles were sent to meet any requirement,” Choubey said.

Short circuit in AC in Gurgaon on June 1

A short circuit in an air conditioner caused a fire in a flat in Uniworld Garden-1 in Sector 47 in Gurgaon on Saturday morning.

The family’s dog sounded an alarm and alerted the residents. The fire was controlled by the flat’s sprinklers and other firefighting systems. The society’s emergency team came up with fire extinguishers and brought the flames under control.

AC blast in Noida on May 30

Last week, a fire broke out in a flat in Noida due to a blast in an air conditioner unit installed in a house at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100.

CFO Choubey said a blast in the air conditioner triggered the fire. The firefighting systems such as extinguishers, sprinklers, and hoses were working fine, and due to the same, the fire didn’t spread much and was contained within a room, Choubey said.

(With agency inputs)