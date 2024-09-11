Business Standard
5 non-BJP-ruled states' ministers to meet in Kerala for FC discussion

The meeting, hosted by Kerala, comes at a critical time when states face significant developmental and financial hurdles

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the high-level conclave to be attended by top dignitaries. | Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Ministers from five non-BJP-ruled states will meet here on Thursday to discuss key issues related to the 16th Finance Commission, as, according to them, the country grapples with economic federalism challenges.
The meeting, hosted by Kerala, comes at a critical time when states face significant developmental and financial hurdles, according to a statement issued by the office of Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal here on Wednesday.
The main objective is to present these challenges to the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Dr A Arvind Panagariya, and explore potential solutions, it said.
 
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the high-level conclave to be attended by top dignitaries, including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.
Other notable participants include Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, renowned economist and former economic advisor to the central government Dr Arvind Subramanian, former Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and Vice-Chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board Prof V K Ramachandran.
Balagopal will preside over the event.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

