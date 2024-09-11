Govt gives nod to Ayushman health insurance to all citizens aged 70, above

In a move that will benefit 45 mn families, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
#WATCH | After the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "It has been decided to cover our senior citizens who are more than 70 years old under universal health coverage, Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana. This is a very big decision. There is a great… pic.twitter.com/LwwMgiSx3Z— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024
Eligible beneficiaries will be issued a new distinct card under the scheme, the government said.
