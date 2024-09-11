Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt gives nod to Ayushman health insurance to all citizens aged 70, above

Govt gives nod to Ayushman health insurance to all citizens aged 70, above

The coverage aims to benefit 60 million senior citizens from 45 mn families with Rs five lakh free health insurance cover

health

Representative Image: Health Insurance cover for senior citizens

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that will benefit 45 mn families, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The coverage aims to benefit six crore senior citizens from 45 mn families with Rs five lakh free health insurance cover.
Eligible beneficiaries will be issued a new distinct card under the scheme, the government said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

road construction infra

Cabinet okays fourth phase of rural roads scheme with outlay of Rs 70k cr

PremiumElectric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Cabinet likely to approve new scheme for promoting electric vehicles

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Cabinet approves seven agricultural projects worth Rs 13,966 crore

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Cabinet approves 730 private radio FM channels for 234 cities

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

'Railways adds 14.5 km of new tracks daily': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics : Narendra Modi Union Cabinet Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance health insurance for Senior citizens indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon