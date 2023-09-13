50 govt school students in Bihar fall ill after having mid-day meal

Around 50 students of a primary school in Bihar were hospitalised on Tuesday (September 12) after they fell ill after consuming their mid-day meal, an official said.
"Around 50 schoolchildren complained of stomach aches and vomiting after allegedly consuming a mid-day meal at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district on September 12," the official said.
The children were referred to Sadar Hospital.
The condition of all the children is stable, an official said.
Dr Sudha Jha from the Sadar Hospital said, "They have complained that a chameleon was found in the mid-day meal. They had consumed the same food. All the children here are stable and symptom-free. We have kept them under observation. Everything is normal now. Their parents are with them. There is nothing to worry about."
Further details are awaited.
Also Read
Kerala's midday meal 'improbable', joint team to examine reality: Centre
Tilak Varma to Gulshan Jha: Top 5 youngsters to watch out in Asia Cup 2023
UP to include millets in midday meals in schools, says agriculture minister
Chapatis, khichdi made of bajra may soon be on mid-day meal menu in UP
Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say
Atiq Ahmad benami assets case: I-T department summons BPL cardholder
Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion
Mandaviya takes feedback from over 3,000 farmers from different states
11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police
Top headlines: iPhone15 series launched, Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)