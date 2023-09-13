11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police

Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said.

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident.

They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

Also Read LIVE: 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks 6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax Top headlines: iPhone15 series launched, Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund LIVE: 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur Mandaviya speaks to state health ministers on 'Ayushman Bhava' programme MoU signed to create quality infra, improve food safety ecosystem in Assam Heavy Industry ministry's special cleanliness campaign yields Rs 5.7 cr