11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police

Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.
The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said.
The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said.
According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident.
They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.
Also Read
LIVE: 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota
Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks
6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad
Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax
Top headlines: iPhone15 series launched, Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund
LIVE: 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
Mandaviya speaks to state health ministers on 'Ayushman Bhava' programme
MoU signed to create quality infra, improve food safety ecosystem in Assam
Heavy Industry ministry's special cleanliness campaign yields Rs 5.7 cr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)