52% Indians lost data in last 5 years, high back-up cost major deterrent

Almost one in every two technology device user has lost data at least once in last five years, still 62 per cent respondents do not take full back-up of data, a survey commissioned by Western Digital said on Friday.

In a survey of 1,102 device users, the study found cost has major deterrent in taking back-up of their data.

"52 per cent respondents have lost the data at least once in last 5 years time. 45 per cent respondents have lost the data at least once in last 1 year time," the survey said.

Highest number (56 per cent) of data loss has been due to the physical damage of the device, followed by system crash (52 per cent), losing of device (39 per cent), device stolen (30 per cent), virus (22 per cent), forgetting password (21 per cent) and accedental deletion (7 per cent).

The survey found that most video bloggers (50 per cent) took full back-up of their data, followed by IT professionals (43 per cent), photographer (31 per cent) and student (30 per cent).

"While there is high inertia among consumers to back up their data, we are seeing a slow yet steady mindset change. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of their data and looking for effortless back-up solutions. We are pleased to play a key role in helping consumers understand the importance of data," Western Digital Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East, and Africa, Jaganathan Chelliah said.

According to the survey, 39 per cent respondents showed willingness to take full data back-up, 54 per cent partial and six per cent did not show any interest in taking back-up of their data.