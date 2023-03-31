close

660,000 students to appear in AP SSC exams scheduled from April 3

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Candidates undergo thermal screening to check their temperatures before they write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which selects students for India's state-run medical colleges, at an examination centre in Delhi on September 12, 20

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
More than 6 lakh students will appear for the Andhra Pradesh SSC board examinations, scheduled from April 3 to 18.

The exams will be conducted in seven regional languages, which are Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu and Odia, said an official on Friday. Out of the total number of candidates registered for the examinations, 3.1 lakh are boys and 2.97 lakh girls while Anantapuram, Kurnool and Prakasam districts are the districts with the highest number of candidates whereas Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Bapatla are sending the lowest numbers. The exams will be held in as many as 3,349 centres in the state.

Besides 156 flying squads, 682 sitting squads have also been arranged to check malpractices while 104 examination centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras.

Topics : SSC CGL | SSC exam | Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

