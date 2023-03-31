State-owned Coal India eyes digital transformation of mining operations

State-owned CIL on Friday said it has conceptualised a mega digital transformation programme to "reimagine" its mining operations.

The move will help achieve the target of 1 billion tonnes (BT) of coal production by FY26.

The coal behemoth launched the 'Project Digicoal' and a 'Digital War-Room' to monitor and assist this project at its headquarter in Kolkata.

This project will help Coal India's (CIL) mining operations become future ready using advanced digital solutions, the public-sector unit said in a statement.

"With the launch, the project went live in seven coal mines of CIL encompassing Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda mines in SECL and Nigahi, Jayant, Dudhichua and Khadia mines in NCL," it said.

CIL has roped in Accenture as its consultant to design and implement the project.

"Launch of 'Project Digicoal' is an important milestone of digitalisation in CIL. This project will help make the processes efficient," CIL Chairman Pramod Agrawal said while launching the project.

"The project will drive efficiency through a portfolio of Industry 4.0 digital solutions such as deploying drones for robust surveying & planning... digitisation of land records for land acquisition management, and preventive asset maintenance to minimise process downtime," it said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.