Def ministry signs Rs 470 cr pact for modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards

The Ministry of Defence on Monday signed a contract with a firm for modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards (NAYs) at Goa and Kochi at a cost of nearly Rs 470 crore, officials said.

The NAYs undertake servicing and repairs of naval aircraft, aero engines, rotables and test equipment at Goa and Kochi, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry signed a contract with Ultra Dimensions Pvt. Ltd. (UDPL), Vishakhapatnam for "modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards (NAYs) at Goa and Kochi, at a cost of approximately Rs 470 crore", it said.

Induction of the latest state-of-the-art aircraft into the Indian Navy inventory requires modernisation of existing maintenance and repair facilities at NAYs to bridge the technological and capability gap to meet the present and future aviation maintenance challenges, officials said.

The modernisation includes repair facilities with state-of-the-art automated machineries and composite repair bays. This project will generate an employment of more than 1.8 lakh man-days over a period of three years, it said.

"The modernisation will augment operational readiness of naval aviation platforms and reduce dependence on external agencies and foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for repairs. This project will be a proud flag bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the statement said.

Also Read Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar Def ministry signs contract worth Rs 3700 cr with BEL for radars, receivers US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26 Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari G20 Sherpas hold deliberations in traditional attire on houseboats Govt exceeds FY23 RE target of combined disinvestment, dividend mop up Haryana Roadways to soon have 375 new electric buses in its fleet Food security, climate-smart approach focus areas at G20 deputies meeting Delhi logs 'good' to 'moderate' air quality in first quarter of 2023: CAQM

In addition, the Ministry of Defence has inked a contract with Mecon Ltd, Ranchi, as a project monitoring consultant at a cost of Rs 24 crore, it said.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday tweeted: "HAL registers highest-ever revenue from operations of around Rs.26,500 Crores (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2022-23 as against Rs.24,620 for the previous FY. The Company has recorded a revenue growth of 8% during the year as compared to last year. @DefProdnIndia @gopalsutar".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared the HAL's tweet and wrote: "Glad to see HAL on a higher growth trajectory. Compliments to @HALHQBLR Team".