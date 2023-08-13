Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

7 new laws, including Delhi services bill, receive Presidential assent

Last week too, as many as seven new laws became effective after the President gave her assent following their passage by Parliament

Parliament, New parliament building

The Digital Personal Data Protection bill, passed by Parliament this week, has received President's assent, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 6:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Seven new laws, including the one related to the control of services matter in Delhi, passed by Parliament this week came into force on Saturday after they received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu.
An official gazette notification in this regard was issued by the government.
The legislations that become operational are the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023; The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023; The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, 2023; The National Dental Commission Act, 2023; and The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023.
The Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval on Monday after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious measure that will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital, with the BJP-led NDA thwarting opposition challenge in the keenly-watched numbers game.
The law replaced an ordinance brought by the Centre on May 19 -- the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 -- to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.
The Digital Personal Data Protection bill, passed by Parliament this week, has received President's assent, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Also Read

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Delhi services bill becomes a law after President Droupadi Murmu's assent

Centre tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in LS

Oppon leaders meet President Murmu, seek intervention on Manipur issue

LIVE: Army conducts patrolling along LoC ahead of Independence Day

Centre directs banks to work in tandem on loans scheme for street vendors

Telangana govt decides to postpone Group-2 exam by state PSC to November

CEC Rajiv Kumar, T'gana minister named in FIR for alleged affidavit tampering

Delhi L-G approves transfer of vigilance, services departments to Atishi

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law aims to protect the privacy of Indian citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect digital data of individuals.
Companies handling user data will be required to safeguard the individual's information, and instances of personal data breach have to be reported to the Data Protection Board (DPB) and the user.
The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed in both Houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session, also received the President's assent.
The law will allow the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an education institute, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of a voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job.
The law will help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits, and digital registration.
Last week too, as many as seven new laws became effective after the President gave her assent following their passage by Parliament.
These were the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Multi State Cooperative Societies Amendment Act 2023; and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Law legislation president Parliament

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon