Telangana govt decides to postpone Group-2 exam by state PSC to November

The applicants to the Group-2 have requested the Commission to postpone the exam as several other competitive exams are also scheduled to be held this month

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
The Telangana government on Saturday night decided to postpone the Group-2 examination, which was scheduled to be conducted this month-end by the state Public Service Commission (PSC), to November.
The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to consult with the Commission and reschedule the Group-2 exam to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the aspirants, an official release said.
The applicants to the Group-2 have requested the Commission to postpone the exam as several other competitive exams are also scheduled to be held this month.
On Saturday, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and other parties held protests demanding postponement of the exam as sought by the candidates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana Telangana govt KCR

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

