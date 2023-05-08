close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

72 antiquities in process of being repatriated from various countries: Govt

The PIB also tweeted about this and the post was retweeted by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Old is gold

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 240 antiquities have been brought back to India from various countries in the last nine years and 72 more of such artefacts are in the process of being repatriated, the government said on Monday.

The government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to bringing back our antiquities and artefacts from across the world, it said.

As on April 24, 251 invaluable antiquities of Indian origin have been retrieved back from different countries, of which 238 have been brought back since 2014, according to data shared by the Press Information Bureau in a statement titled 'Rejuvenating India's Cultural and Spiritual Heritage'.

Further, nearly 72 antiquities are in the process of being repatriated from various countries, it said.

The PIB also tweeted about this and the post was retweeted by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy. It shared a poster with data on the antiquities that have been repatriated, according to which 13 were retrieved between 1974 and 2014.

"Over centuries, innumerable priceless artefacts, some with deep cultural and religious significance, had been stolen and smuggled abroad. The government adopted a proactive approach for 'bringing back Indian artefacts and cultural heritage'. On numerous foreign visits, Prime Minister discussed the matter with global leaders and multilateral institutions," the statement said.

Also Read

A total of 229 antiquities retrieved from foreign nations since 2014: Govt

13 antiquities brought to India before 2014, 229 retrieved post: Union min

Paris auction house cancels auction of Nataraj idol after TN flags issue

Pak govt officers forced to contribute 50% of their pays for Turkey relief

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Goa announces paid holiday on Karnataka polls day, Opposition fumes

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Delhi Jal Board plans to hire experts to train staff in customer services

Media should tell truth without choosing sides: Senior RSS functionary

Uttarakhand govt continues drive against 'illegal' religious structures

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : antiquities Saarc countries India

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Manipur violence claimed 60 lives, kin to get Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia: CM

N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term
3 min read

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

JP Morgan ordered to pay Frank founder Javice's lawyers while they sue her

Charlie Javice
4 min read

Gold declines Rs 325 to Rs 60,925 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 965

Gold
1 min read

At record 795 tonnes, RBI's gold reserves see sharp on-year spike

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; three women killed, pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon