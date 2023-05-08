close

Delhi Jal Board plans to hire experts to train staff in customer services

The utility will also conduct a special drive to disconnect connections of commercial and government consumers who have defaulted on their bills

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Jal Board plans to hire experts to train staff in customer services

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Monday that it plans to hire experts to train its staff on providing better customer services.

The utility will also conduct a special drive to disconnect connections of commercial and government consumers who have defaulted on their bills.

During a meeting with senior officials, DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti emphasised the need for DJB officers and employees to provide better customer satisfaction.

He suggested that they undergo training on the lines of multinational firms to improve the way they interact with consumers.

"The DJB will avail the services of experts for training the employees. In the training, the DJB employees will be taught ways to behave better with customers," a statement said.

Bharti also directed officers to take strict action against commercial and government users who have defaulted on bills. The defaulting consumers with commercial connections owe Rs 18,000 crore to the DJB.

Bharti also said that centralised monitoring of DJB zonal revenue offices will begin shortly, and all work will be conducted in a completely transparent manner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Jal Board Customer Service Jal Shakti Ministry

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

