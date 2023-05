Media should tell truth without choosing sides: Senior RSS functionary

The media should play "a positive role" and tell the truth without choosing sides in the interest of society and the country, senior RSS functionary Narendra Kumar Thakur said on Monday.

Addressing an event here, he also expressed concern over the circulation of "fake news" on social media and said handling of such news has emerged as "a big challenge" before the media.

The "biggest victim" of fake news is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Thakur said, suggesting that journalists should duly verify information that they "pick" from social media before disseminating it.

"Circulation of fake news on social media has become a big challenge today... Many such fake news appear, for example, RSS carried out a poll survey. We fail to understand where such information comes from. We have never conducted any poll survey ever," the RSS leader said.

The media should refrain from carrying such news in the rush of being the first to report, he said.

Thakur, who is the national co-head of the RSS' media relations department, was speaking at Dev Rishi Narad Patrakar Samman Samaroh, a function organised to award journalists for their contributions.

The event was organised by the RSS' media wing Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra.

Addressing the event, Thakur said the media played a significant role during the freedom struggle in awakening people's "selfhood and Indianness".

"Media still has a role to play today as significant as it played before Independence.Tell the truth, write without choosing any side. News reporting should be neutral and not in favour of anyone. Journalist should refrain from choosing sides because then they become part of the agenda of the side they choose," the RSS leader said.