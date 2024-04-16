Business Standard
8 Naxals killed, 3 security personnel injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, they said

File Photo

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

At least eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.
 
Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot, they said.
 
The gunfight took place at around 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, when a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.
 
"As per preliminary information, at least eight Naxalites were gunned down in the encounter. A huge cache of weapons was recovered from the spot," he informed.
 
The three security personnel injured in the gunfight were being shifted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.


naxalites Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government Lok Sabha elections BSF

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

