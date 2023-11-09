Sensex (-0.07%)
64929.76 -45.85
Nifty (-0.09%)
19425.20 -18.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.26%)
6202.60 + 15.90
Nifty Midcap (0.23%)
40538.65 + 91.80
Nifty Bank (0.09%)
43697.65 + 39.00
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Chhattisgarh minister and Congress candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked with stones in Bemetara on Wednesday

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh minister and Congress candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was allegedly attacked in Bemetara on Wednesday night.

According to the police, miscreants threw stones at Kumar's convoy on Wednesday night, when he was returning from Jhal village late at night.

An official said that the police has registered a case and further action is being taken in the case.

Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, said, "Congress candidate from Nawagarh Assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered, and required action is being taken."

A video of Kumar's vehicle, which was attacked, showed visible cracks in one of the window panes. The Congress had fielded Kumar from the Nawagarh constituency in Chhattisgarh for the Assembly elections.
 

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on Tuesday, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 15 seats, with a vote share of 33.6 per cent. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Chit fund case: Jharkhand gets time from HC to challenge order in SC

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP files complaint with EC against CM Gehlot

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

I-T raids at residences, offices of T'gana Cong candidate Srinivas Reddy

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Assembly elections Bharatiya Janata Party BJP BS Web Reports Election news

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025MP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVEENG vs NED LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructionsOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsWhy is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon