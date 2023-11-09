Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh if BJP comes to power: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Chhattisgarh, Naxalism will be eliminated from the state in the next five years.

At a rally in the Jashpur constituency, Shah said, "The people of Chhattisgarh should vote to form a "double-engine" government (the BJP at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh) and Naxalism would be eliminated from the state in the five years if the BJP comes to power."

He further added, "The rule of "corruption" prevailed in Chhattisgarh in the last five years. The Baghel government indulged in several scams worth thousands of crores of rupees."

Shah said that under the Narendra Modi government, Chandrayaan-3 was sent to the moon, and the point where it landed was named "Shivshakti".

Targeting the Congress government in the state, Shah said that there has been rampant religious conversion in the last five years in Chhattisgarh.

He added, "Under the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Chandrayaan-3 was sent to the moon, and Modi ji named the point as "Shivshakti", expressing reverence to Lord Shiva. But the Congress government in Chhattisgarh opened a betting app in the name of "Mahadev". They should be ashamed as they should have spared at least the name of Mahadev."

Shah said that if the BJP comes to power in the state, the party will set up an inquiry commission, and all those who have been indulged in corruption will be sent to jail. The BJP will not allow the conversion of Adivasis (tribals) without their consent and will protect them, he added.

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats concluded on Tuesday, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.