close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

88% of Indian workforce prioritise upskilling for career growth: Report

The report found that short courses, employer-sponsored training, and university degrees are considered the most important for moving up from current positions

BS Web Team New Delhi
skill development, education, workforce, jobs, employment, economy, growth, policy

Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 88 per cent of Indian workers believe they must continue to learn and educate throughout their careers to stay up-to-date, relevant, and desirable to employers, according to a report by Pearson Skills Outlook.
According to the second edition of the Pearson Skills Outlook report, ‘Employee View’, employers are catering to this need, with 75 per cent of workers reporting that their employers offer skilling as a benefit. Among the workers offered the benefit, 92 per cent take advantage, said the report.

It also highlighted the shift in the workforce's attitude towards upskilling, with 85 per cent of Indian respondents who participated in the survey, stating that learning a new language, particularly English, would help them succeed in their jobs.
Top skills for career growth

According to the report, the top skills that will be appealing to Indian companies in the next five to ten years are artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data processing, and coding or programming.
Human abilities such as decision-making and problem-solving are the top talents needed for professional growth, and skills are currently being developed across all generations in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, said the respondents.

Also Read

High festive demand pushes up demand for gig and temp workers: Report

Covid-19 pandemic caused lack of communication skills in babies: Research

With jobs no longer secure, career cushioning is taking centre stage

Amid layoffs, techies looking for ways to get more 'secure' jobs: Report

Skilling the smart way: Selecting the right online course for your career

Start-ups in tourism sector to receive a boost from Rajasthan govt

Reports on defective VVPATs: Cong says EC should restore public confidence

RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending amid rising interest rates

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

Status of post-Godhra riots cases being monitored by SC panel in Gujarat


In India, technical skills such as AI-ML, data processing, and coding are also prioritised across age groups, particularly when it comes to future capabilities. When looking at the top human skills of future interest, language skills rank high for Gen Z Indian workers.
Millennials vs Gen Z

While millennials and Gen X professionals are hopeful about their job advancement, 88 per cent of Gen Z workers have had to reassess their career prospects due to the uncertainties in the last three years.
In addition, compared to Millennials, Gen Z workers were less likely to be positive about the job market and more likely to be actively looking for a new job.

"Today, the success of any modern organisation depends on the success of its workforce. However, there is a persistent skills gap across industries and markets that has a direct impact on productivity, business growth, and innovation," Michael Howells, president of Workforce Skills, Pearson, was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.
"With the proliferation of the internet and the emergence of new technologies such as AI/ML and data science, the workforce has to not only learn new technical skills but also human skills, which will make their work more effective," he added.

The report, based on a survey of 4,000 people in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, found that short courses, employer-sponsored training, and university degrees are considered the most important for moving up from present positions across markets.
This was seen to be true, particularly in India, with certifications from professional bodies (34 per cent) and platforms (34 per cent), being the top two types of education felt necessary by professionals to further their professions. This also demonstrates that employers offering certifications are also seen as more attractive to the working population.
Topics : career development indian workers career BS Web Reports jobs and employees Reskill employees

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon adds feature to boost dialogue: What it is, how it will help users

Amazon Prime Videos zeroes in on comedy as genre pays off in Indian market
2 min read

Start-ups in tourism sector to receive a boost from Rajasthan govt

Source: Google Free pictures
2 min read

Reports on defective VVPATs: Cong says EC should restore public confidence

Congress
4 min read

Agri-tech firm WayCool hives off Rs 400 cr retail brand into subsidiary

WayCool
3 min read

News outlet 'Insider' to lay off 10% workforce including staff writers

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

PM Narendra Modi reviews security situation in violence-hit Sudan

PM Modi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon