close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reports on defective VVPATs: Cong says EC should restore public confidence

The opposition party posed several questions to the EC, and said it must respond with full transparency on VVPATs to help restore trust in the election process

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday termed as "most serious" reports of the Election Commission identifying "defective" VVPAT machines and asked the poll body to take everyone into confidence to help restore public faith in the integrity of the electoral process.

The opposition party posed several questions to the EC, and said it must respond with full transparency on VVPATs to help restore trust in the election process.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said media reports have revealed that the EC has allegedly "identified 6.5 lakh VVPAT machines as defective" and has sent them to the manufacturers for repair.

These VVPAT machines are of the latest 'M3' type, first introduced by the EC in 2018, and used in elections since then, he said, adding 17.4 lakh VVPAT machines were notified for use in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

However, referring to media reports regarding defects in VVPATs, the Election Commission has said that 3.43 lakh VVPATs were identified for preventive maintenance and not 6.5 lakh as reported.

Officials have asserted that a defective VVPAT in no way gives erroneous result, but only signifies stoppage of functioning during poll process.

Also Read

Digvijaya Singh demands VVPAT slips be used for declaring poll results

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

EC to test remote voting machine's prototype with domestic migrant voters

Ex-prez Obama urges Georgia Democrats to push turnout for Warnock

MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list

RBI cautions banks on unsecured lending amid rising interest rates

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

Status of post-Godhra riots cases being monitored by SC panel in Gujarat

'Little evidence' of China approaching India to resolve border dispute: US

Power Mech announces new projects worth Rs 720 cr across various states

Khera said the Congress is considering this a "most serious issue" affecting the very integrity of the electoral process as the number of machines in which defects have been found is allegedly more than one-third (37 percent) the number used in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Voters in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, and subsequent Assembly elections, may have had their vote affected. VVPATs themselves were introduced as a measure to boost public confidence in EVMs. In an atmosphere of increasing questions on EVMs, defects at such a large scale require full transparency to restore public faith and trust in the electoral process," he said.

Noting that this cannot be treated as an isolated incident, the Congress leader said the defects are "serious" enough that the machines have been returned to the manufacturers in contravention of the EC's own Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

"Political parties have not been informed in detail about the reason for these machines being recalled. Our ground level workers tell us they were informed that this activity is being carried out as general procedure by election officials. We have only realised the scale of the issue after media reports, rather than being informed by the EC," Khera noted.

Noting that the faith, trust and confidence of every Indian in the process of election is integral to democracy, he said it is key not only to our image as the world's largest democracy, but also in giving every citizen a voice --- a power to influence the policies of the government.

Khera said at this critical time the power of the vote is even more precious and no doubts should be allowed to linger around it.

"This is the latest in a series of incidents which have slowly eroded public confidence in EVMs and VVPATS. We hope the Election Commission responds fully and speedily to our questions, and restores public confidence by proactively dispelling the questions which have been raised around VVPATs," Khera said.

Posing a set of eight questions, he asked whether the EC has been able to identify the exact "defects" being observed in the VVPAT machines and why has the rectification and identification of "defects" in VVPATs machines been delayed.

"Has the EC been able to identify all machines where defects have been reported, i.e., have all VVPAT machines been tested for defects? Why were the defects not detected at the first level checks, which are in place for VVPAT machines," he said and asked whether the Commission has sought reports from DEOs and CEOs who were in-charge of these particular machines declared defective.

"What additional safeguards is the EC planning to put in force in order to prevent similar incidents in the future which have far reaching consequences on the elections? In view of the present issues raised in respect of the functioning of VVPAT machines, will the EC continue the usage of these machines in any upcoming elections," Khera also asked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Election Commission VVPAT

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Reports on defective VVPATs: Cong says EC should restore public confidence

Congress
4 min read

Agri-tech firm WayCool hives off Rs 400 cr retail brand into subsidiary

WayCool
3 min read

News outlet 'Insider' to lay off 10% workforce including staff writers

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Status of post-Godhra riots cases being monitored by SC panel in Gujarat

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
3 min read

Indian diaspora in Australia wants to name Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Photo: sydneyairport.com
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India records 11,692 new Covid-19 infections, 66,170 active cases

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon