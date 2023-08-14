Confirmation

954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on I-Day eve

According to the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG)

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence day

Representative image | The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) has been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
The government on Monday announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.
According to the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).
The lone PPMG medal has been announced for CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh. This is his second gallantry medal in service.
The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) has been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24).
These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day Gallantry Medals Home Ministry

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

