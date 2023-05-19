close

98% people in Punjab have taken Covid vaccine first dose: Balbir Singh

He also praised the religious institutions of Punjab, especially the Akal Takht and the 'Deras', for their help to boost the vaccination coverage

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Covid vaccines

Covid-19 vaccines (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday said the state has achieved 98 per cent coverage of the first dose of Covid vaccination and 86 per cent of the second dose for its 18-plus population.

This information is based on data available on the CoWIN portal till May 12, he said.

According to an official statement, Singh presided over a meeting organised by the USAID and the Punjab health department to share experiences and learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said he lauded the efforts of all NGOs supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for playing a pivotal role in fighting the pandemic.

Multi-stakeholder partnerships and strong community engagement were behind enhancing the COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the state, the statement said.

He also praised the religious institutions of Punjab, especially the Akal Takht and the 'Deras', for their help to boost the vaccination coverage.

The minister underlined the role of Ayurveda and homeopathy in the treatment of chronic diseases.

"Soon, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government will introduce regular yoga and lifestyle modification sessions in all health and wellness centres," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Health Ministry Coronavirus Vaccine corona

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

