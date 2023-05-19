98% people in Punjab have taken Covid vaccine first dose: Balbir Singh

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday said the state has achieved 98 per cent coverage of the first dose of Covid vaccination and 86 per cent of the second dose for its 18-plus population.

This information is based on data available on the CoWIN portal till May 12, he said.

According to an official statement, Singh presided over a meeting organised by the USAID and the Punjab health department to share experiences and learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said he lauded the efforts of all NGOs supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for playing a pivotal role in fighting the pandemic.

Multi-stakeholder partnerships and strong community engagement were behind enhancing the COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the state, the statement said.

He also praised the religious institutions of Punjab, especially the Akal Takht and the 'Deras', for their help to boost the vaccination coverage.

Also Read People throng SAD office to pay homage to Badal; PM pays floral tributes SII's Covid vaccine Covovax gets heterologous booster dose approval Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach Bharat Biotech gets nasal vaccine nod for use as mix-match booster Uncertainty remains over revival of Jet Airways as certificate expires Surge in domestic travels continues; Manali, Goa top destinations: OYO Lawmakers introduce legislation in US Cong to protect documented dreamers Delhi Metro starts special drive to clear encroachment outside 11 stations RBI scraps Rs 2,000 note; exchange, deposit allowed until Sept 30

The minister underlined the role of Ayurveda and homeopathy in the treatment of chronic diseases.

"Soon, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government will introduce regular yoga and lifestyle modification sessions in all health and wellness centres," he said.