Surge in domestic travels continues; Manali, Goa top destinations: OYO



According to OYO’s Summer Vacation Index 2023, the surge in domestic travels that was induced by Covid restrictions continues with a staggering 92 per cent of respondents planning to explore domestic destinations. The survey, which took responses of over 15,000 people across India via OYO app, also found that shorter trips and “staycations” of 1-3 days continue to be the top preference. As the summer sizzles, Indians are preparing for holidays with 82 per cent of them intending to travel during this season making Manali and Goa as their favourite hill and beach destinations respectively, acco­rding to a survey by Hospitality technology firm, OYO.



As far as destinations are concerned, mountains are the clear choice this summer with 30 per cent of the votes, followed closely by beaches at 26 per cent, it added. “The travel resurgence continues strong with 82 per cent Indians intending to travel during this summer season. The Covid travel restriction induced trend of rediscovery of our own country’s beauty also continues strong with a staggering 92 per cent planning to explore domestic destinations,” OYO said in a statement.



“Demand for hotels in Goa has surged by more than 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. This was followed by Andaman Nicobar, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Gok­arna,” said the survey conducted between May 7 and 14, 2023. OYO said its survey also found that respondents show­ed a strong inclination towards exploring offbeat and lesser-known destinations. “India’s favourite mountain destination is Manali, followed by Kashmir, Mcleod Ganj, Ooty and Coorg. OYO hotels in Man­ali continue to see an uptick in demand as summer travel gains pace,” the company said. On the other hand, Goa continues to be India’s preferred choice for beaches, with 50 per cent people wanting to travel there.