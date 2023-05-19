close

Delhi Metro starts special drive to clear encroachment outside 11 stations

This special drive is being undertaken in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, CISF and station staff at 11 Metro stations, including Punjabi Bagh, Mayur Vihar -1

Press Trust of India New Delhi
DMRC, Delhi metro

Photo: DMRC twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
The Delhi Metro has started a special drive to clear pedestrian pathways of vendors, encroachers and unauthorised hindrances caused by parking of e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws at 11 of its stations, officials said on Friday.

The drive is running since May 17.

The endeavour to "provide seamless and easy access to passengers at its prominent Metro stations having Multi Modal Integration (MMI) facility," the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

It is undertaking the special drive to clear pedestrian pathways from vendors, encroachers and unauthorized hindrances caused by parking of e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws etc., at these stations, it added.

The objective is to ensure safe and smooth flow of pedestrians, intermediate mode of transport and general traffic for proper utilization of MMI facilities available at these stations and to provide a barrier-free movement for commuters while entering or exiting from these Metro stations, the statement said.

This special drive is being undertaken in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, CISF and station staff at 11 Metro stations, including Punjabi Bagh, Mayur Vihar -1, Nehru Enclave Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh.

This special drive at these stations will be conducted on daily basis till May 31.

Presently, 61 Metro stations across DMRC network have MMI facilities and MMI work is in progress for another 10 stations. Such special drives will be undertaken for passenger convenience at other stations also from time to time, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro Metro Delhi anti-encroachment drive

First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

