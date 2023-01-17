JUST IN
Odisha makes PMAY list public; BJP threatens stir over those left out
Experts to discuss trade, value chains on concluding day of 'Think-20' meet
Bengal govt has sought immediate release of PM Awas Yojana funds: Official
Farmers agitation will intensify across country from Jan 26: Rakesh Tikait
India among few nations evolving food systems for farmer-allied SMEs: Study
Cracks in 849 buildings in Joshimath, dismantling of unsafe hotels underway
Joshimath crisis: Cracks in 44 more buildings, including PWD's rest house
SC dismisses plea to bring UP CM's office under the ambit of Lokayukta
21st edition of naval exercise 'Varuna' between India and France begins
Rajasthan govt steps in to help fishing communities in tribal areas
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
HC pulls up Delhi govt, seeks fresh rpt vacant posts of public prosecutors
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SII's Covid vaccine Covovax gets heterologous booster dose approval

Covovax can now be used as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus | Serum Institute of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved market authorisation to COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Monday.

The DCGI's approval came following recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII), had recently written to the DCGI for the approval of Covovax heterologous booster dose for those aged 18 years and above in view of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic situation in some countries, an official source had said.

"The Subject Expert Committee of the CDSCO on Wednesday deliberated on the issue and had recommended for market authorisation of Covid jab Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin," an official source said.

The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, in the 12-17 age group on March 9, 2022, and in children aged 7-11 years on June 28 last year subject to certain conditions.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax. It has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation. It was granted emergency-use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 17, 2021.

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc. had announced a licence agreement with the SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India and low-and-middle-income countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 11:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.