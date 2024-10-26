Business Standard
Home / India News / A institution can be improved, doesn't mean it is fundamentally flawed: CJI

A institution can be improved, doesn't mean it is fundamentally flawed: CJI

The chief justice said unlike in other fields, the work burden of a judge increases both in terms of volume and complexity as he or she rises in the judiciary

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

The chief justice said it is a federal system where the responsibility has been given to different levels of governments. | File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Every institution can be improved, but it should not lead to the conclusion that there is something fundamentally wrong with it, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said here on Saturday while talking about the collegium system.

He was speaking during an interaction after delivering the inaugural lecture in a series organized by the Marathi daily 'Loksatta' here. On a question about the collegium system of appointment of Supreme Court and High Court judges, the chief justice said it is a federal system where the responsibility has been given to different levels of governments (both the centre and the states) and the judiciary. "It is a process of consultative dialogue, where consensus emerges, but at times there is no consensus, but that's part of the system. We must have the maturity to understand that this represents the strength of our system," Chandrachud said.

 

"I wish, we will be able to foster a greater consensus, but the point of the matter is, this is dealt with a very great level of maturity on the parts of different levels within the judiciary and different levels within the governments," he added.

If there is an objection about a particular candidate, discussions take place with a "very great deal of maturity", the chief justice noted.

"We have to understand that it is very easy to criticise the institution that we have formed....every institution is capable of betterment....But the very fact that there are institutional improvements, which are possible, should not lead us to a conclusion that there is something fundamentally wrong with the institution," he stated. "The fact that these institutions have stood the test of time for over the last 75 years is a reason for us to trust our system of democratic governance of which judiciary is well a part," Chandrachud added.

To another question, the chief justice said unlike in other fields, the work burden of a judge increases both in terms of volume and complexity as he or she rises in the judiciary.

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets top central banker award by US magazine

Cyclone Dana

Cyclone Dana: Zero casualty claims by BJP after storm not true, says BJD

Instead of helmets, towels and scarves around the faces of two-wheeler drivers is a common sight

Govt launches special nationwide drive against substandard helmets

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Day after investors lose Rs 6.8 trn, Rahul Gandhi flags stock market risks

Social Media

New updates: IT ministry issues advisory to social media companies regarding misinformation

"Our judges are not galivanting or goofing up even in the vacation, they are deeply committed to the work they do," he added.

The orders they pass will define the country in next decades, but the judges hardly get time to think or read about law (aside from their work), the chief justice said.

"....do we give our judges sufficient time to think or read about the law or do you just want them to be merely a mechanical machine in disposal of the cases," he asked.

Despite its drawbacks, the emergence of social media is good for society, Chandrachud said.

"The whole universe of judging, I believe, has undergone changes due to social media. Judges have to be very careful about what they say, use appropriate language," he said.

"I still feel that the advent of social media is good for society, as it enables the user to reach a huge section of society," the chief justice remarked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Lawyers must learn paying proper salaries to youngsters: CJI Chandrachud

Supreme Court, Benami Act

Journalists no longer need law degrees to cover Supreme Court, CJI rules

Supreme Court, SC

Will hand over next tranche of land for new Bombay HC by Dec: Maha govt

Supreme Court, SC

SC curtails Centre's authority on industrial alcohol; overturns 1990 ruling

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

No place for derogatory language against women in courtrooms: CJI

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Indian democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon