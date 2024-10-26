Govt launches special nationwide drive against substandard helmets

Business Standard
Press Trust of India
Oct 26 2024

The Centre has ordered district officials to crack down on manufacturers and sellers of non-ISI certified helmets, following concerns over road safety and substandard protective gear flooding the market.

The government has cancelled or allowed to expire 162 helmet manufacturing licences to date, while authorities have conducted 27 raids targeting violations of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) regulations, the consumer affairs ministry said on Saturday.

"Helmets save lives, but only if they are of good quality," Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said. "This initiative is crucial in removing unsafe helmets from the market."  The crackdown comes after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways implemented a Quality Control Order in June 2021, making BIS certification mandatory for all helmets under standard IS 4151:2015.

 

The officials have particularly targeted roadside vendors selling uncertified helmets, which have been linked to motorcycle accident fatalities. Consumers can verify manufacturer credentials through the BIS Care App or website.

District officials have been instructed to work with police and BIS officers to identify violations. The campaign will be integrated with existing road safety initiatives, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said.

Wearing helmets is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, but the widespread availability of substandard gear has undermined safety efforts.

The ministry's branch offices will coordinate with local administration and police to support the enforcement drive, the statement said.

Oct 26 2024

