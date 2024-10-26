LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran
BS Web Team New Delhi
Israeli forces, early on Saturday, conducted “precise strikes on military targets in Iran", in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault by the latter on October 1, officials told news agency Associated Press. In a statement released by the Israeli military, it said, “The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das rejected the proposal of a top government adviser to strip volatile food prices from inflation targets, saying such a move would make no sense to normal consumers. Eliminating food, which accounts for nearly half the Asian nation’s consumer inflation basket, would amount to “not having a target,” the Reserve Bank of India chief said at a Peterson Institute for International Economics forum in Washington on Friday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stressed that nothing stops the private sector from coming and doing business in India, noting that there are many non-Indian private insurance companies that are already operating in India. In her remarks during a fireside conversation with CSIS President and CEO John J Hamre on 'India's Economic Aspirations' on governance reforms of MDBs, global disruptions shaping policy choices, climate policy, financial services, and the Indian economy, in Washington, DC on Friday, Sitharaman recalled that Indian government in its 2021 budget clearly mentioned that there are four areas where government will be present. However, it did not mention any area where the private sector cannot come in.
9:26 AM
Illegal firecrackers seized from house in UP's Chitrakoot, one arrested
Police seized a large cache of illegal firecrackers from a house in Chitrakoot city ahead of Diwali, resulting in one arrest, officials said. Chitrakoot Sadar Kotwali Police Station SHO Upendra Singh stated, "Acting on a tip-off, we raided a house in the Jagdishganj locality on Friday night and recovered firecrackers. Kuldeep Gupta was arrested as he failed to produce a valid storage license."
9:22 AM
NIA yet to receive Hardeep Nijjar's death certificate from Canada
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not yet received the death certificate of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to NIA sources. The Canadian government requested the reason behind NIA's request for Nijjar's death certificate.
8:58 AM
We are one of the first central banks to voice serious concerns about cryptocurrencies: RBI Guv
"In the G20 under India's presidency, there was an agreement to develop an international understanding with regard to how to deal with this whole crypto ecosystem. Some progress has been made...I think more work still needs to be done. From India, from the Reserve Bank's perspective, I think we are one of the first central banks which very clearly voiced its serious concerns about the so-called cryptocurrencies. We see them as big risks, huge risks to financial stability. There are good reasons why we are saying that," said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shantikanta Das.
8:54 AM
Stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, Haryana despite SC's criticism
8:47 AM
India, China troops working in line with resolutions: Chinese ministry
8:33 AM
Israel strikes 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon; Gaza raids continue
8:31 AM
Due to continuous rainfall, many low-lying areas in Tamil Nadu get inundated
8:19 AM
US, Japan and, South Korea join hands to support digital infra in India
The streamlined process will also support policy dialogues with the Indian Government and private sector.
8:07 AM
Parts of Mumbai city wake up to a layer of smog lingering in the air, as the overall air quality deteriorates
8:00 AM
J&K People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti dissolves full structure of party with immediate effect
7:58 AM
Search operation carried out to trace accused in Gagangir terror attack in Ganderbal
A doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in Gagangir of Ganderbal district on Sunday, 20th October.
First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 8:02 AM IST