A look at major labour strikes at India operations of global companies

Samsung Electronics' operations at its plant in southern India were disrupted for a second day on Tuesday by hundreds of employees striking for higher wages.

Global firms such as automaker Renault and Apple-supplier Foxconn have begun manufacturing in India in recent years, drawn by its large market but also cheaper labour.

Here are some of the major instances of companies' Indian operations being disrupted by labour-related woes since the turn of the decade:

Oct. 2023: Workers of General Motors India staged protests after the plant in western Maharashtra state was acquired by Hyundai Motor India, leading to a halt in production for five days, media reported. The workers wanted Hyundai to absorb them.



Dec. 2021 - Jan. 2022: Foxconn, which makes chargers for Apple, shuttered a factory for over three weeks in southern Tamil Nadu state due to protests over workers falling sick with food poisoning.



May 2021: Automakers including Renault-Nissan, Hyundai, and Ford Motor Co shut down operations at their Tamil Nadu facilities after workers threatened to or staged protests over coronavirus-related safety concerns. Ford stopped work for two days, while the other two suspended operations for five days each.



Dec. 2020 - Feb. 2021: Another Apple supplier Wistron Corp's factory in Karnataka was shut for two months after contract workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property, equipment and iPhones.



Nov. 2020 - Dec. 2020: For roughly two months, Toyota Motor Corp sporadically halted operations at its manufacturing plant in Karnataka amid protests against the suspension of a worker.

