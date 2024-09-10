LIVE news: Maharashtra BJP chief's son flees after his Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur



Junior doctors on strike in West Bengal have said they would continue their ‘cease work’, despite the Supreme Court's order to return to duty by 5 PM on Tuesday, September 10. The protest aims to seek justice for a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was sexually assaulted and killed. Additionally, the Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed deep disappointment with the Supreme Court's directive to the protesting doctors on Monday. Rallies were taken out in different parts of the Kolkata as part of an event termed ‘9-9-9’, with people assembling for nine minutes when the clock struck 9 on Monday evening, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor.



A fire broke out in the Madanpur Khadar area here early on Tuesday, damaging some shanties but no loss of life was reported, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the blaze at 2.50 am and rushed 11 fire tenders. "The fire was extinguished and cooling operation is now underway. No one was injured in the blaze," said an official.

An Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule hit several vehicles in Nagpur on Monday, after which he reportedly fled the spot, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place around 1am in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, when five people including Sanket Bawankule, were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth. Two occupants of the car, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were detained.