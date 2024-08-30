Aadhaar-based authentication for UPSC exams: What candidates must know

As the controversy surrounding former trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar continues to dominate headlines, the Centre has taken a significant step by permitting the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to implement Aadhaar-based authentication for verifying candidate identity on a voluntary basis. The new system will be applied from the time of registration through various stages of examinations and recruitment processes.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions announced that the UPSC is now authorised to perform Aadhaar authentication during the registration on the ‘One Time Registration’ portal and throughout the examination and recruitment tests. This will involve either Yes/ No or e-KYC authentication facilities, as reported by news agency PTI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This move has raised questions about the Aadhaar-based system and the potential changes it may bring to the existing examination process.

Understanding Aadhaar-based authentication



In July 2024, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had already indicated its intent to integrate Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, digital fingerprint capturing, and facial recognition into its examination processes. The commission also plans to incorporate QR code scanning of e-Admit Cards and monitor examinations through live AI-based CCTV surveillance.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) defines Aadhaar authentication as the process wherein the Aadhaar number, along with demographic or biometric information, is submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification. The CIDR then validates the correctness of the information based on its records.

In simpler terms, Aadhaar authentication is a digital verification method using a 12-digit Aadhaar number issued by UIDAI, which is linked to an individual's biometric and demographic data.

Types of Aadhaar-based authentication



There are four primary types of Aadhaar-based authentication:



1. Demographic authentication



2. One-Time Pin (OTP) based authentication



3. Biometric-based authentication



4. Multi-factor authentication

Aadhaar authentication in UPSC exams



Candidates registering for UPSC examinations will be required to provide their Aadhaar card details, facilitating the commission in verifying their identity throughout the recruitment process.



The UPSC’s tender notice from July 2024 outlined the responsibilities of service providers in implementing Aadhaar-based authentication. These instructions include:

- Using data provided by UPSC for fingerprint and facial recognition during exams.



- Deploying QR code scanners and sufficient manpower at examination venues to ensure seamless authentication.



- Ensuring all captured data is synchronised with the main server and reported to UPSC within 30 minutes before the end of each examination shift.



- Scanning the QR code on Admit cards to auto-fetch candidate details, followed by fingerprint and facial recognition.



All authentication activities must be completed before each examination shift as per the stipulated schedule.

Khedkar controversy: A catalyst for change?



The introduction of Aadhaar-based authentication by the UPSC coincides with the ongoing controversy involving Puja Khedkar. The former trainee IAS officer is accused of fraudulently availing additional attempts in the civil services examination beyond her eligibility, misusing disability and Other Backward Classes (OBC) quotas, and abusing privileges during her training in Pune.

Khedkar, who was provisionally allotted the Indian Administrative Service (2023 batch, Maharashtra cadre), has brought to light the potential vulnerabilities in the current examination system, prompting the Centre’s decision to strengthen identity verification processes.

UPSC examinations this year



Amid these developments, the UPSC is preparing to conduct several key examinations in September 2024:

- NDA exam II 2024: September 1, 2024



- CDS exam II 2024: September 1, 2024



- Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2024: September 20, 2024 (five days)