Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM announces aid of Rs 15 crore each to Kerala, Tripura

Chhattisgarh CM announces aid of Rs 15 crore each to Kerala, Tripura

Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the chief minister has decided to provide Rs 15 crore assistance each from the Disaster Relief Fund to Tripura and Kerala

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced an assistance of Rs 15 crore each to Kerala and Tripura. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced an assistance of Rs 15 crore each to Kerala and Tripura, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said on Friday.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the chief minister has decided to provide Rs 15 crore assistance each from the Disaster Relief Fund to Tripura and Kerala.
 
"In the last few days, we have received sad news about the loss of lives and property on a large scale due to natural calamities in Tripura and Kerala. My sympathies are with the disaster-affected people. The Chhattisgarh government is ready to help both states in this adverse situation," Sai said in the post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

