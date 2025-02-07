Business Standard

AAI finishes airspace design, flight procedures for Navi Mumbai, Noida

Airports Authority of India said the completion of the airspace design and flight procedures underscores AAI's expertise in managing complex airspace configurations

AAI, which provides air navigation services to the airports pan-India, will be managing these services at the two facilities.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday said it has completed airspace design and flight procedures for the two upcoming airports in Navi Mumbai and Noida.

Both the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Noida International Airports at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to become operational from April this year.

Airports Authority of India said the completion of the airspace design and flight procedures underscores AAI's expertise in managing complex airspace configurations, especially for airports situated near some of the busiest aviation hubs in the country.

This will help in enhancing operational efficiency at these new airports, paving the way for future growth in one of the world's most dynamic aviation markets, it said.

 

AAI, which provides air navigation services to the airports pan-India, will be managing these services at the two facilities.

These procedures are designed to optimise flight efficiency, with significantly reducing emissions, track miles, and flight times for the multitude of daily flights traversing the Delhi-Mumbai air corridors, it said, adding it collaborated with Boeing India which provided support through a comprehensive simulation and conflict analysis.

"...experts from Boeing collaborated with the AAI flight procedure design team to assess and confirm the arrival and departure protocols for the new airports," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

